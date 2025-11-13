Everything New With iOS 26.2 Beta 2

10 days after seeding beta 1, Apple released the second test version of iOS 26.2. With a release expected for mid-December, the company continues to tweak its upcoming software update. While Apple added a new video call feature called Edge Light in macOS Tahoe 26.2 beta 2, the company also continues to work on new features for iPhone users. More impressively, Apple is still tweaking the Liquid Glass design.

As spotted by X user Aaron, Apple has stepped up with the Liquid Glass animation, delivering WWDC-levels of UI. With iOS 26.2 beta 2, the Liquid Glass feels more bouncy and vivid, making it similar to the vision Apple unveiled during the WWDC 2025 keynote in June. We'll have to wait for future betas to see how Apple will continue to tweak its new visual language.

The Liquid Glass animation in iOS 26.2 beta 2 is amazing, feels like what was shown off at WWDC pic.twitter.com/J6YruZz4cR — Aaron (@aaronp613) November 12, 2025

Besides that, the Measure app is the latest stock app to get Liquid Glass treatment. Now, instead of offering white circles for measurements, Apple has added two Liquid Glass bubbles. Here's everything else new with the second iOS 26.2 beta.