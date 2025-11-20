You Can Watch Netflix On Apple CarPlay - Here's How

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever gazed upon your Apple CarPlay-ready infotainment screen and wished it could stream Netflix movies and shows, you're not alone. In fact, the demand for such a feature was apparently so great that third-party device manufacturers took it upon themselves to bridge the gap between our vehicles and streaming subscriptions. For those willing to take a gamble with non-Apple tech, take a look at the WhyBox Entertainment AI Box.

The device is designed to show apps like Netflix, YouTube, and TikTok on your vehicle display, using a wired USB connection. The compact design makes it easy to stow the unit in a dashboard compartment or center console, and it comes with the USB-C wire you'll need to get it up and running. WhyBox is not the only way to experience the best Netflix TV shows in your car, but it is an interesting alternative to more primitive methods like portable DVD players.