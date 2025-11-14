New iPhone Tech Might Supercharge Battery Life, And It's Not A Bigger Battery

Battery life has been a key priority for Apple in recent years, and the iPhone 17 series is proof of that. Battery tests have shown the iPhone 17 Pro Max offers better battery life than its main rivals, and that the iPhone Air can last for a day despite its ultra-thin profile. Apple is expected to improve battery life in future iPhone models, but it won't do it by only raising battery capacity. A report from Korean ETNews says Apple is currently developing a new smartphone display technology that could help it boost battery life in future iPhone models or maintain great battery life while introducing other power-hungry features, like more on-device AI capabilities.

The new display tech is called High Mobility Oxide (HMO), and it's supposed to replace the current high-resolution, high refresh rate, low-temperature polycrystalline silicon oxide (LTPO) panels Apple is using in its iPhones. First used on the Apple Watch 4 in 2018 and introduced in 2022 on the iPhone 14 Pro models, LTPO is a technology that allows Apple to offer dynamic 1-120Hz refresh rates (ProMotion) on smartphones. LTPO benefits battery life compared to its predecessor (LTPS), as it allows Apple to support those low refresh rates for specific content.

A display expert told ETNews that HMO tech is relatively new, with scientists having started to pay attention to it in the past few years. LTPO, which Apple helped create, remains dominant in the small and medium-sized OLED market. But if Apple throws its weight behind HMO and delivers a more sophisticated technology, the industry landscape might change. Apple applied for the first LTPO patent in 2014, years before the technology became available in commercial products.