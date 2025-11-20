This New Android Phone Claims To Have One Of The Longest Lasting Batteries You Can Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Rugged devices often let you pack hardware inside a durable shell that protects them from drops, shocks, and bumps, but one thing will always bring the reliability crashing down — battery life. If the battery doesn't have enough juice to keep up with all that power, it's going to end up being a brick of dead weight. That's why Oscal chose to outfit its Tank 1, a rugged, rough and tough Android smartphone, with a 20,000 mAh battery — more than double that of the rumored smartphone with a 9,000mAh battery. Through a combination of its size and smart AI battery management, it can last for 1,080 hours in standby, up to 45 hours with the flashlight on, or three to five days with heavy usage.

Moreover, Oscal claims you'll be able to listen to music for about 58 hours, stay on the phone for about 84 hours, or browse the web for about 26 hours before having to recharge the battery. Technical specifications include a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, and a 6.78-inch 2.4K resolution display at 700 nits brightness and a 120 Hz refresh rate. The company also claims that the Tank 1 can support up to 48 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, but that's likely misleading. Some RAM may be from virtual SWAP support, not physical.

However, its triple array 64, 50, and 20 MP cameras with night vision support should make for some beautiful shots. It has, for instance, a drainage hole in the case to release moisture and reduce internal pressure buildup, optimally reinforced corners, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 screen protection, and an aerospace-grade alloy frame. Oscal wasn't playing around.