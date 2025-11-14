Will Apple Release Any More New Products In 2025?
Following Apple's announcement of the M5 MacBook Pro last month, there was still some speculation surrounding a few new products the company was reportedly preparing to release before the end of the year. However, it's beginning to look more and more unlikely that Apple will add any more new products to its portfolio in 2025.
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman raised the possibility of a product refresh this week because Apple was preparing to update its stores with holiday material. In addition, several third-party marketplaces were listing the HomePod mini as discontinued or low in stock, which could indicate a new model being available soon. However, as the days went by, the company revealed its holiday season campaign without new products (not counting the limited-edition iPhone Pocket, of course).
With that in mind, is there any chance that Apple releases any additional products in 2025? Here's what we know about Apple releasing products in late November and early December, what could be coming soon, and when we expect these devices to go on sale.
New HomePod mini, Apple TV, and AirTag are still on the horizon
Apple has released new Macs in each of the past two Novembers, debuting its M3 and M4 chips in refreshed versions of its most popular computers. Back in 2022, the company also introduced the latest Apple TV 4K around the same time. But historically, November launches aren't guaranteed. In fact, the only recent instances of Apple releasing new hardware after mid-November were in 2020, when the AirPods Max arrived on December 15, and in 2019, when the 16-inch MacBook Pro landed in late November, followed by the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR in mid-December.
That said, Apple has set a precedent when it comes to releasing new products even after it reveals its holiday shopping guide, but it's not especially common. Per past rumors, it's safe to assume Apple already has these products ready to launch, but it's waiting for the right time. Most likely, the company wants to roll out new HomePod mini and Apple TV devices with improved Apple Intelligence capabilities, such as the all-new Siri. We now know that the more conversational Siri won't be ready until 2026.
For the AirTag 2, more interestingly, the company could just be holding this release off as it did with the original model. Apple's AirTag was rumored for years, but it took Apple at least two years to actually put the item tracker on sale. That said, even if the company doesn't release these products in 2025, they should start arriving as soon as the first quarter of 2026.