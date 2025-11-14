Will Apple Release Any More New Products In 2025?

Following Apple's announcement of the M5 MacBook Pro last month, there was still some speculation surrounding a few new products the company was reportedly preparing to release before the end of the year. However, it's beginning to look more and more unlikely that Apple will add any more new products to its portfolio in 2025.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman raised the possibility of a product refresh this week because Apple was preparing to update its stores with holiday material. In addition, several third-party marketplaces were listing the HomePod mini as discontinued or low in stock, which could indicate a new model being available soon. However, as the days went by, the company revealed its holiday season campaign without new products (not counting the limited-edition iPhone Pocket, of course).

With that in mind, is there any chance that Apple releases any additional products in 2025? Here's what we know about Apple releasing products in late November and early December, what could be coming soon, and when we expect these devices to go on sale.