Russia's First AI-Powered Robot Faceplanted During Its Public Reveal

With the emergence of several walking robots lately, it makes sense that we'd see an acceleration in robotics worldwide. For example, there's Xpeng's humanoid robot with synthetic skin, or the 1X Neo humanoid robot that's already up for pre-order. It's a robot race to see who can come up with the most advanced tech. When they eventually debut for the public, sometimes they have problems while other times they work well. It was the former with Russia's first humanoid robot, which fell right on its face during a Moscow technology event. Walking out to the theme song from "Rocky," rather awkwardly to begin with, it faceplanted, prompting the nearby crew to carry it off stage and conceal it from view.

Dubbed AIdol, the human-like, faceplanting robot has been developed by Vladimir Vitukhin and a team from the robotics firm Idol. It's the nation's first AI-driven humanoid robot, and like others unveiled, it's meant to mimic the movements of the human body to some degree, with realistic motion and gestures. On its first walk it looked more like it was constipated, before malfunctioning. But the fall doesn't necessarily mean the robot is problem-laden. Experts say it shows how challenging it is to get human-like balance systems correct in early models. Vitukhin also seemed to be taking the situation in stride, commenting that "A good mistake turns into knowledge, and a bad mistake turns into experience."