Google Expands Flight Deals And Launches New AI Mode Travel Features

Google on Monday announced new AI-powered features for Google Flights and AI Mode in anticipation of the busy holiday travel season and just in time for planning new vacations for the year ahead. The Flight Deals experiment Google kicked off in August is now available globally, allowing users to find better flight deals by simply asking the AI in natural language to find specific flights that meet their budget and needs. AI Mode in Google Search also supports more travel-related features, including a new Canvas feature that makes planning trips easier than before, and expanded support for using AI Mode to make restaurant reservations.

Google launched Flight Deals, an AI version of Google Flights, in the U.S., Canada, and India earlier this summer. The feature is now launching in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, with support for more than 60 languages. Consumers looking for flight deals but unsure where and when to travel can now use Flight Deals "like you're talking to a friend," according to a Google blog post. In a video, the company shares this example prompt for Flight Deals: "I want to take a week off in February. Looking for a deal, I want to fly nonstop to a city with great food and warm weather." The user specifies only the period in this scenario, with the AI tasked to find everything else. You can give the AI as many details as you want to further refine your search and get better deals.