iPhone 17 Pro Max Can Run iPadOS 26, But Don't Get Too Excited

Videos showing iPhone 17 Pro Max units running iPadOS 26 have gone viral on X in the past few days. The clip below, posted by Duy Tran, was seen more than 3.2 million times at the time of writing. The one that follows after that, from Huy Nguyen, got over 1.7 million hits. There's clear interest in running the richer iPadOS 26 operating system on a device that comes with iOS 26 out of the box. However, before you get too excited about the prospect of switching to the iPad operating system on your smartphone, you should know that Apple won't offer this functionality.

First look of iPadOS on iPhone 17 Pro Max pic.twitter.com/PMynlGLVFw — Duy Tran (@khanhduytran0) November 15, 2025

Duy Tran explained in a different post that running iPadOS 26 on the iPhone 17 Pro Max is essentially a bug. Someone took advantage of an exploit that allows such functionality via a jailbreak. However, it appears that Apple is aware of the issue and the bug has been fixed in iOS 26.2 beta 2, which means the only way to "upgrade" to iPadOS 26 is to avoid the official iOS 26.2 release for as long as possible.

Ngl i'll use this device daily lol pic.twitter.com/6y6k2eYSMq — Huy Nguyen (@Little_34306) November 16, 2025

While iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 look identical, down to the Liquid Glass design and app functionality, the iPad operating system has exclusive features that let users take advantage of the bigger screen. Many apps have been customized to take advantage of the larger display. The dock is bigger, and you can run apps side by side. The iPadOS 26 update actually makes the iPad behave more like a MacBook, thanks to the new multitasking system and introduction of a top menu.