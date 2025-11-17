iOS 26.2 Beta 3 Now Available With More Features And Fixes
Apple continues to test iOS 26.2 ahead of its public release, having just seeded the third beta version of the operating system update to developers. With a release expected in mid-December, Apple continues to tweak iOS 26.2, in addition to its other operating systems, such as macOS Tahoe 26.2, which is expected to get a new video call feature called Edge Light.
With iOS 26.2 beta 2, Apple improved Liquid Glass animations, delivering the UI that many iPhone owners expected after WWDC earlier this year, back when the interface looked more bouncy and vivid. It's possible that with beta 3, the company continues to tweak this experience to be even smoother and more appealing.
Besides that, Apple continues to add Liquid Glass to its stock apps. As of the previous beta, the Measures app now has Liquid Glass bubbles during measurements. In the meantime, Apple also updated the Apple Store app with a new icon and a new UI, although you don't need the iOS 26.2 beta to see it.
Apple readies iOS 26.2 for December
One of the main features coming with iOS 26.2 is the expansion of Live Translation to European users. After delaying this feature over issues regrading the Digital Markets Act in the EU, Apple says the ability to translate conversations in real-time using AirPods will finally come to European users in December. With iOS 26.1, Apple rolled out additional languages to Live Translation while also making Apple Intelligence available in more regions.
Apple is also preparing to launch the Known AirDrop Contacts feature, which will create PIN-protected AirDrop connections in a future update. According to previous reports, Apple device owners who use the PIN-protected AirDrop feature will automatically appear for 30 days to people they have shared a one-time code with.
Alongside iOS 26.2 beta 3, Apple is also releasing the third beta versions of iPadOS 26.2, macOS Tahoe 26.2, watchOS 26.2, tvOS 26.2, and visionOS 26.2. BGR will let you know if we find anything new in the latest betas. We'll also let you know as soon as we do when Apple is ready to launch those updates to all users.