A Major NASA Antenna Was Flooded And Remains Out Of Service

One of NASA's deep space antennas that has been critical for communication with spacecraft for years hasn't been working since September 16, 2025. Located in Goldstone, California, the antenna referred to as DSS-14 is part of NASA's deep space network (DSN). Its purpose is to communicate with astronauts, track asteroids, and send messages to unmanned spacecraft.

The DSS-14 over rotated in September putting pressure on the cables and pipes of the antenna and ultimately breaking the fire suppression system. The antenna flooded, though the flooding has since been put under control. This is a huge blow to space communication and has forced NASA to rely on other antennas in their DSN system in the months since.

NASA has been surprisingly quiet about the details of this incident, including why the antenna over rotated, the timeline to fix it, and how mission communications are being impacted. This is likely because NASA is not exactly thriving right now. The government shutdown has had a negative impact, and the agency itself is undergoing internal restructuring including laying off over 500 employees at the Jet Propulsion Lab. You know, the same lab that oversees the operation of the DSS-14 and the deep space network as a whole.