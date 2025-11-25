5 Settings Ruining Your New MacBook Experience

Apple's latest MacBooks get the basics right with their speed, long battery life, Liquid Retina display, solid thermals, and large trackpad. On top of that, the M-series chips, found in devices like the recently released MacBook Pro M5, deliver performance that many Windows laptops can't match. But macOS's default settings cause some common MacBook problems that can be frustrating for new users. The trackpad scrolls backward, tap‑to‑click is disabled, Finder hides file extensions and the file path, clicking the desktop moves windows aside, and the Dock fills with apps you hardly use.

This is not a bug; this is how macOS works out of the box. But it creates friction for anyone switching from Windows or even upgrading from an older Mac. Luckily, you don't have to relearn everything. A few quick tweaks can personalize the device and improve the controls. If you have a new MacBook, these five settings can be the difference between a happy and a ruined user experience.