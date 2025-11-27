Amazon Is Blocking These Streaming Apps On Your Fire TV Stick - Here's Why

While many of us have cut the cord and switched exclusively to streaming content, all those services and their monthly subscription fees add up. It's no surprise that people seek out alternative ways to get content to help manage costs. Unfortunately, not all of them are entirely legal and many aren't supported through smart TVs and streaming sticks.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick has been one of the easiest to use to gain access to a plethora of streaming services, including the big names as well as niche offerings, some of which skirt the rules. But that is coming to an end with Amazon's announcement that it will be cracking down on certain apps.

The move will reportedly include a slew of apps that permit the streaming of illegal content, including ones that show movies and sports without a valid subscription. The change will roll out to all devices, new and old, through a software update. The new Fire TV Stick 4K Select, which runs on Linux versus Android, will be more guarded right out of the box.