Spotify Finally Lets You Import Playlists From Other Services

It might seem like a feature that should have been present since the beginning of the app's rise to glory, but despite marketing itself as your go-to music streamer, Spotify has never offered a way to easily import your playlists from other services. There are third-party programs you can turn to if you want to get the job done, but for many, trusting a third-party app doesn't always make sense. Well, now Spotify is bringing the capability to import playlists from other services directly to the app itself, though it'll still rely on a third-party service to get the job done.

The new feature builds off a service already offered by TuneMyMusic, one of the top music transfer services available on the web right now. Spotify announced its official integration into the streaming service this month, noting that the addition "makes it incredibly simple to transfer playlists from other streaming services straight into your Spotify library so you don't have to start from scratch."

One important thing to note, though, is that despite integrating TuneMyMusic directly into the Spotify app, the company does offer a disclaimer that it is still a third-party service. With that said, Spotify itself cannot offer any guarantees it will work as advertised.