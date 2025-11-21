Spotify Finally Lets You Import Playlists From Other Services
It might seem like a feature that should have been present since the beginning of the app's rise to glory, but despite marketing itself as your go-to music streamer, Spotify has never offered a way to easily import your playlists from other services. There are third-party programs you can turn to if you want to get the job done, but for many, trusting a third-party app doesn't always make sense. Well, now Spotify is bringing the capability to import playlists from other services directly to the app itself, though it'll still rely on a third-party service to get the job done.
The new feature builds off a service already offered by TuneMyMusic, one of the top music transfer services available on the web right now. Spotify announced its official integration into the streaming service this month, noting that the addition "makes it incredibly simple to transfer playlists from other streaming services straight into your Spotify library so you don't have to start from scratch."
One important thing to note, though, is that despite integrating TuneMyMusic directly into the Spotify app, the company does offer a disclaimer that it is still a third-party service. With that said, Spotify itself cannot offer any guarantees it will work as advertised.
Transfer playlists in a few quick steps
The goal, at least from the sounds of things, is to make it even easier to ditch Apple Music, YouTube Music, or other music streaming service in favor of Spotify — which now even offers lossless audio quality. The feature is rolling out on mobile first, though Spotify hasn't outright said whether it will come to the desktop app eventually. It is also available via internet browser. Simply head to Spotify.com/us/import-music/ to get started.
The process is relatively simple. Just choose one of the listed services — or search for it outright. Then you'll need to sign into that service. It's important to note that you'll need to be subscribed for some of the services, such as Apple Music (which also has a transfer service of its own), to work with Spotify's TuneMyMusic integration. After you've signed into your other service's account, simply select the playlists you want to transfer and then tap or select the Transfer to Spotify button and let the system get to work.
When everything is done, you'll be able to listen to your favorite songs and playlists on Spotify without having to re-add them manually. You should also be aware that any service-locked songs or songs that aren't available on Spotify will not be moved. Further, TuneMyMusic will do its best to correlate the songs on your other playlists to those available on Spotify, but we have seen it mess up sometimes. Overall, though, it's still easier than having to remake your playlists all over again.