Apple Loses More Top Talent, This Time To Jony Ive And OpenAI

Following the departure of several key engineers from Apple's AI department, and even the designer from the iPhone Air project, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports on his Power On newsletter that OpenAI and Jony Ive keep poaching Apple's hardware engineering group, as it has hired more than 40 people in the past few months. With that, it seems Apple is losing key employees to continue developing its current and future technologies.

According to Gurman, this is part of the plan from OpenAI's Sam Altman, and former Apple design chief Jony Ive, to develop a family of beautiful hardware devices, which we might see a glimpse of in 2026. The journalist says that among the new hires, OpenAI got former Apple industrial design head Evans Hankey and former hardware engineering executive Tang Tan. Still, it seems Apple is losing many rank-and-file hardware engineers as well.

The journalist's sources say Apple is not pleased about OpenAI's poaching, and it's now considering it a problem, as Apple has lost key directors, managers, and engineers from areas such as camera engineering, iPhone hardware, Mac hardware, silicon, device testing and reliability, industrial design, manufacturing, audio, smartwatches, and more.