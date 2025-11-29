USB-C Vs. HDMI - Which Display Cable Should You Use?

USB-C is a pretty versatile interface, and besides data transfer and power delivery, it supports video output when it has a DisplayPort Alt Mode configuration. So, if your desktop or laptop has a built-in USB-C port that supports DP Alt Mode or Thunderbolt, you can use it to send video to a display. It's most suitable when you're looking to get a single USB-C cable connection between your laptop and an external display.

If both the laptop and the display support USB Power Delivery (USB PD), you can even send power from the display to the laptop for charging. Besides power and video signals, both devices will also be able to communicate using data, allowing you to attach peripherals and storage devices to the available USB ports on the display and keep your laptop's USB ports free for any other high-bandwidth devices or gadgets. Keep in mind that any storage devices connected to the display may not always get the fastest transfer speeds, as a significant portion of the USB-C connection's bandwidth will go into transferring the video signal.

Another reason for using a USB-C connection is daisy-chaining multiple monitors. Daisy-chaining is the process of connecting one monitor to the other, rather than connecting both directly to the laptop or desktop CPU. This allows for a cleaner arrangement when passing the display signal in a two-or-more monitor setup. If your laptop's USB-C port supports DP 1.2 or a newer protocol with Multi-Stream Transport (MST), you can daisy-chain multiple displays, provided each monitor also supports DP out with MST.