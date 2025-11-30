5 Fun USB Gadgets You Can Buy On Amazon For Under $20

One of the most harmless yet hilarious ways to prank someone is to play mysterious sounds from a hidden spot. Bluetooth speakers are great for this, but they'd be easier to spot due to their size. To make the prank harder to detect, you might prefer something smaller, like the Joker Greeting USB Cat Meow Prank.

With a rating of 4.1 stars and measuring just 2 x 1 x 0.25 inches, this $19.99 prank gadget does one thing and one thing only: Blast a meowing cat sound to throw off anyone nearby. It's equipped with an onboard speaker, so it works on its own and is ready to use right out of the box. All you have to do is set it to your preferred interval — 5 minutes or 60 minutes — by flipping a switch. You should then hear the meows after each interval you selected.

Once the device is set, simply connect it to your computer or laptop, USB hub, car, charger, wall outlet, or TV via its USB-A port. The Joker Greeting USB Cat Meow Prank should work automatically. And since there's no on/off switch, your prank can go on for days until the device is found, or it somehow gets cut off from power. To keep things even more interesting, you can move the device around the house or office. It's small enough to be tucked away, and its standard USB-A connection makes it universal and compatible with a wide variety of power options.