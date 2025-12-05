Steam Deck Owners Need To Install This New App For Android And iPhone

A Steam Deck is the ideal way to bring your library of Steam games on the go with you. However, there's a potential hitch with this: If you run into compatibility issues while you're out and about, it's a lot harder to check online for fixes with only your phone. It's this little hiccup that the DeckSettings app hopes to remedy, making it an excellent accessory for your Steam Deck.

Valve's own Steam Deck Verified system goes a long way toward telling you what can and can't run on a Steam Deck, but if something's not running perfectly, you're kind of left to your own devices to figure out the optimal settings. If you start making changes at random, your settings could end up making your Steam Deck experience even worse.

DeckSettings is meant to serve as a quick and easy resource for determining a game's Steam Deck viability, along with the best display and performance settings to use to offset any hiccups. The app is available in an early build for Android devices on the Google Play Store. It's also slated for release on iPhone via the Apple Store, though at the time of writing, the beta build of the iOS version isn't accepting new testers.