YouTube Might Let You Customize Your Home Page By Talking With An AI Chatbot

As exciting as the feature might sound, you can't enable it manually in your YouTube account. Google explained in a YouTube support document that the "Your Custom Feed" button will appear on your Home page as a chip besides "Home," if you're part of the experiment. "When you click into it, you can update your existing Home feed recommendations by entering a simple prompt," the document reads. "This feature is designed to give you an easy-to-use way to have more control over your suggested content."

Google did not share images to showcase the functionality, and it's unclear whether it'll be available both on mobile and the web. Also, it's unclear whether YouTube users who are included in the test will be able to have conversations inside YouTube about the content they want to watch. That is, it's unclear if YouTube will support follow-up prompts to the initial natural-language search. Finally, it's unclear what AI model Google is using to power the custom feed experiment on YouTube. It may be based on a Gemini model, which is the branding Google uses for all its chatbots.

While Google is adding as many Gemini AI features to its non-AI apps as it can, there are no guarantees that the YouTube AI chatbot experiment will yield the desired results. Not all YouTube users might be fans of products like ChatGPT and Gemini. They may be more reticent about talking to an AI on YouTube, especially if they haven't interacted with a chatbot elsewhere.