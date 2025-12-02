The 4 Most Common Roku TV Problems (And How To Fix Them)

A Roku TV can really be the best of both worlds. Since the Roku operating system (Roku OS) is built directly into the television, there's no need to worry about any additional devices when looking to get access to some of the best TV shows streaming right now. However, if you're having issues with your Roku TV, you're likely not alone, as there are some typical problems that can happen to anyone.

Some of the more common problems for a Roku TV include issues with the remote control, problems with playing content, trouble with Wi-Fi connections, and being unable to perform a software update. Most of the solutions can involve simple things like resetting the TV, but certain solutions may require diving into your settings or checking connections and peripherals. Configuring the right settings can be a great way to speed up a slow Roku TV.

Like being aware of all of the hidden features within a Roku, knowing the ins and outs of your device is one of the best ways to ensure a smooth experience. Be aware that some solutions can help with multiple issues, so take a look at the complete guide before taking any action — it may just help you avoid further issues in the future. Let's take a look at each common issue and see if we can get your Roku TV back to the streaming machine it was meant to be.