China's Satellite Internet Claims To Be 5x Faster Than Starlink
Chinese space-technology researchers may have just pushed satellite communications into a new era. A team of scientists has reportedly managed to beam data from a geostationary satellite (it orbits at a speed that matches the Earth's rotation) down to Earth at 1 gigabit per second (Gbps), and they did it using a laser transmitter powered by only 2 watts.
This potential achievement stands out because it dramatically outpaces most modern satellite internet options. Systems such as SpaceX's Starlink operate much closer to Earth and typically deliver speeds in the tens, not hundreds, of megabits-per-second (Mbps) – Starlink satellites cap out just over 200 Mbps. Hitting a full gigabit from 36,000 kilometers (over 22,000 miles) above Earth could represent a major leap in the physics and engineering behind space-to-ground links. Previously, the Earth's atmosphere was the biggest obstacle to laser-based transmissions. Atmospheric turbulence bends, scatters, and distorts light, making high-speed laser downlinks notoriously difficult. To overcome this, researchers developed a new approach they called AO-MDR synergy. This method pairs two advanced techniques: Adaptive Optics, which corrects signal distortion, and Mode Diversity Reception, which helps recapture usable light when the signal becomes partially scattered.
The project is credited to Professor Wu Jian of Peking University of Posts and Telecommunications and Liu Chao of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. While the laser technology is still in its experimental phase, it potentially hints at a future where satellites can deliver fiber-like speeds to Earth without the bottlenecks of traditional radio frequency systems.
Why this breakthrough matters for the future of satellite internet
Today's systems, whether Starlink or Viasat, rely primarily on radio frequency (RF) communication, which is reliable but limited in available bandwidth. Lasers, on the other hand, provide larger data capacity, extremely narrow beams, and far lower risk of signal interference. Achieving a gigabit downlink from geostationary orbit could demonstrate that optical communication isn't just theoretical anymore; it's becoming practical.
One key advantage of laser communication is efficiency, as most communications satellites use 1,000 to 1,500 watts. If future satellites incorporate optical systems like the one Wu Jian and Liu Chao used in their experiment, then providers could deliver faster speeds without needing oversized solar arrays or heavy onboard hardware. That potentially means cheaper launches, longer-lasting satellites, and more accessible global broadband. This technology could also strengthen deep-space missions. Agencies such as NASA and ESA have been experimenting with laser communication to send high-resolution images and scientific data back from the Moon, Mars, and beyond. China's new method, especially its approach to overcoming atmospheric distortion, could help make long-distance laser links more stable and energy efficient.
For everyday consumers, breakthroughs like this give us a peek into a world where satellite internet isn't just a last-resort option; it could someday rival fiber connections. While real-world adoption is still likely years away, this milestone shows that the race towards ultra-fast optical satellite networks might soon be underway.