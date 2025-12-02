China's Satellite Internet Claims To Be 5x Faster Than Starlink

Chinese space-technology researchers may have just pushed satellite communications into a new era. A team of scientists has reportedly managed to beam data from a geostationary satellite (it orbits at a speed that matches the Earth's rotation) down to Earth at 1 gigabit per second (Gbps), and they did it using a laser transmitter powered by only 2 watts.

This potential achievement stands out because it dramatically outpaces most modern satellite internet options. Systems such as SpaceX's Starlink operate much closer to Earth and typically deliver speeds in the tens, not hundreds, of megabits-per-second (Mbps) – Starlink satellites cap out just over 200 Mbps. Hitting a full gigabit from 36,000 kilometers (over 22,000 miles) above Earth could represent a major leap in the physics and engineering behind space-to-ground links. Previously, the Earth's atmosphere was the biggest obstacle to laser-based transmissions. Atmospheric turbulence bends, scatters, and distorts light, making high-speed laser downlinks notoriously difficult. To overcome this, researchers developed a new approach they called AO-MDR synergy. This method pairs two advanced techniques: Adaptive Optics, which corrects signal distortion, and Mode Diversity Reception, which helps recapture usable light when the signal becomes partially scattered.

The project is credited to Professor Wu Jian of Peking University of Posts and Telecommunications and Liu Chao of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. While the laser technology is still in its experimental phase, it potentially hints at a future where satellites can deliver fiber-like speeds to Earth without the bottlenecks of traditional radio frequency systems.