5 Smart Home Gadgets With Black Friday Deals You Need To See

Securing your home goes beyond installing a security camera. To keep a closer tab on your windows and doors, consider getting some contact sensors like the Ring Alarm Contact Sensor 2nd Gen 2-Pack. Originally listed for $39.99, this contact sensor pack from Ring is now 60% off and available for just $15.99 this Black Friday.

How it works is simple — the sensor, which is made up of a sensor unit and a magnet, is installed so that the two pieces sit very close together. When the pieces move more than one inch away from each other, the sensor is triggered. It then sends an "open" alert to your Ring app. You should also hear a chirp and see a green light blink on the sensor unit.

Installing the Ring Alarm Contact Sensors is pretty DIY-friendly. You just place one of the pieces on the window or door itself, and the other piece in the frame. Thanks to the sensor's slim profile (measuring only 2.09 by 1.12 by 0.55 inches), it's easy to mount in different positions. You can even install the pieces at a 90-degree angle.

It's important to note, though, that this Ring contact sensor doesn't work out of the box. You'll need to pair it with the Ring Alarm Base Station, which is conveniently on sale for 20% off too. You also need a Ring Protect Plan subscription to access the in-app features like disarming, disabling and enabling notifications, and viewing the event history.