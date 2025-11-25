5 Smart Home Gadgets With Black Friday Deals You Need To See
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Smart home gadgets have been all the rage in recent years, and for good reason. They improve your home safety and give you peace of mind, letting you control and view their status remotely. They also add convenience to your daily routine at home: With just one voice command, you can open the windows, turn off the lights, start the coffee machine, and a lot more. Plus, they can save energy and lower your utility bills.
But even with all these benefits, you might still be on the fence about adding some smart home gadgets to your living space. After all, their premium prices can feel more like a splurge than a need. Lucky for you, though, this year's Black Friday sale features a range of essential smart home gadgets at significant discounts. To help you out, here are five smart home devices on sale for at least 50% off this Black Friday.
Ring Alarm Contact Sensor 2nd Gen 2-Pack
Securing your home goes beyond installing a security camera. To keep a closer tab on your windows and doors, consider getting some contact sensors like the Ring Alarm Contact Sensor 2nd Gen 2-Pack. Originally listed for $39.99, this contact sensor pack from Ring is now 60% off and available for just $15.99 this Black Friday.
How it works is simple — the sensor, which is made up of a sensor unit and a magnet, is installed so that the two pieces sit very close together. When the pieces move more than one inch away from each other, the sensor is triggered. It then sends an "open" alert to your Ring app. You should also hear a chirp and see a green light blink on the sensor unit.
Installing the Ring Alarm Contact Sensors is pretty DIY-friendly. You just place one of the pieces on the window or door itself, and the other piece in the frame. Thanks to the sensor's slim profile (measuring only 2.09 by 1.12 by 0.55 inches), it's easy to mount in different positions. You can even install the pieces at a 90-degree angle.
It's important to note, though, that this Ring contact sensor doesn't work out of the box. You'll need to pair it with the Ring Alarm Base Station, which is conveniently on sale for 20% off too. You also need a Ring Protect Plan subscription to access the in-app features like disarming, disabling and enabling notifications, and viewing the event history.
eufy Omni C20 Robot Vacuum
Not having to worry about cleaning your floors is a massive relief. That's why many homeowners invest in a robot vacuum. But with most models going for at least $400, it's understandable to hold back. Luckily, if you've been eyeing on getting one for the longest time, you don't have to pay full price right now. The popular eufy Omni C20 Robot Vacuum is 53% off on Amazon for Black Friday, dropping to only $329.99 from $699.99.
The eufy Omni C20 is a vacuum and mop in one. Its vacuum comes complete with a side brush and rolling brush and features a maximum suction power of 7,000 Pa, strong enough to clean fine pet hair and food crumbs off of hard floors and carpets. Its mop, on the other hand, has a pressure of 6N and speed of 180 rotations per minute to get rid of stubborn stains. You can use the robot to sweep and mop the floor at the same time.
Like most smart robot vacuums, the eufy Omni C20 has a companion app to allow you to edit the rooms to your liking — add no-go zones, divide the space, or merge separate rooms. In the app are custom settings for the vacuum too, such as cleaning frequency, mode, suction power, and water level.
Design-wise, the vacuum comes with several convenient features. For one, it's only 3.35 inches tall, so it can readily slip under furniture. Depending on how you set it up in the app, the vacuum can empty itself in the station automatically. You can set intervals to auto wash and dry the mop at the station too. On one full charge, the vacuum can run for 132 minutes on standard suction.
Blink Mini 2 2-Pack
It can be quite stressful to leave your pets at home alone all day. So to help ease your worries, you can get a smart security camera like the Blink Mini 2, where you can check on them anytime you're away. Conveniently, the two-pack Blink Mini 2 is on sale for Black Friday at 60% off, now only $27.99 instead of $69.99.
The Blink Mini 2 keeps an eye on your home 24/7, as long as it's plugged in. Yes, it doesn't run on batteries, so you won't have to worry about how long it will last or when you have to replace or recharge the batteries. In terms of camera specs, the Blink Mini 2 records videos in 1080p HD and provides colored footage even at night, thanks to its on-board LED spotlight. It also has a wide 143° field of view to capture more of the room.
Besides monitoring your home, the camera is equipped for communication. It includes two-way audio to help you talk with your pet or family from anywhere, and if you use Alexa, you can view its live feed and issue voice commands from your Echo Show. The Blink Mini 2 doubles as a doorbell chime too. Every time someone rings your Blink Video Doorbell, the camera will notify you at the same time.
For security, the Blink Mini 2 comes with a motion detector that will send you an alert in real-time. If you subscribe to the Blink plan, you'll even get person detection and cloud storage for recorded videos. The camera is designed to be weather-resistant for flexible installation. But to use it outdoors, you'll need to buy the separate Blink Weather Resistant Power Adapter.
myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad
Traditional garage door keypads work fine as is, but they're not as flexible. They need physical button presses, remember just one code, and typically don't provide alerts when accessed. A smarter way of opening and closing your garage door is with a smart garage door keypad, such as the myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad – on sale for Black Friday for just $36.90, 54% off its original price of $79.99.
One of the must-have smart devices for your garage, this smart garage door keypad from myQ is essentially a fusion of a garage door keypad and a video doorbell. As a garage door keypad, it can work with garage door openers from Chamberlain, Craftsman, and LiftMaster. You can store up to 16 unique PINs to the device, each one assigned to a different family member or service provider like the handyman or the dog walker. The device will then send you a notification with the name and timestamp every time a PIN is used to access your garage. With the app, you can also open and close the garage remotely.
Meanwhile, as a video doorbell, the myQ Smart Garage Door Video Keypad can capture a 24/7 live feed of the outside of your garage in 1080p full HD. The camera is even wide enough — 160° diagonal field of view — to monitor a large space. Besides video, the device has motion detection and audio features too. It will notify you about nearby motion activities, let you have a conversation with the people on the other end, and allow guests to call you via a push button.
This smart garage door video keypad is built to withstand any weather, and you can power it with either the rechargeable battery or a wired adapter.
Amazon Smart Plug
If you're new to the world of smart homes, you might have the assumption that turning your living space into one would be an expensive feat. While that may be true in some cases, it doesn't necessarily have to be. There are some smart home gadgets that won't break the bank but can still give your home a luxurious feel, and one of these budget smart home accessories is a smart plug like the Amazon Smart Plug. From $49.98, the two-pack Amazon Smart Plug is now 52% off, so you can get them for just $23.98.
This smart plug pairs with Alexa and unlocks smart functionalities for your dumb appliances. Instead of manually pressing the button on your electric fan, Halloween decor, or lamp, you can schedule them to turn on or off at your preferred time. You can also add the dumb devices to a routine and control them remotely via voice commands or with the Alexa app. The plug still comes with a physical on/off button, in case you want to turn it off completely.
Besides these standard smart plug functionalities, there really isn't much to the Amazon Smart Plug. Its main appeal, though, is its sale price. At only $23.98, it's perfect if you want to grab plenty to use around your home. It's compatible with most devices and can be used practically anywhere. That's why it's one of the most affordable ways to build a smart home.
How we picked these recommendations
We based these picks on three criteria: discount, star rating, and popularity. All the products in this list have at least a 50% discount, so you can make the most out of the Black Friday sale. They're also rated at 4.2 stars at the very least to make sure you get the best value for your money. And finally, the products are some of the most popular smart home gadgets on Amazon, sporting a minimum of 17,000 reviews. During the selection process, we also used the popular Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel to check the product's price history and verify that they're legitimate discounts.