Why Ford Discontinued The Iconic Focus After Almost 30 Years

Ford is discontinuing its Focus, a compact car that has been around since 1998. The final Focus was completed in early November 2025 at the German Saarlouis plant. A round of applause from employees as it rolled off the line marked the end of an era for the automaker. Ford has now updated its website to officially confirm that no more Focus vehicles will be built.

The Focus has seen various transformations across its lifespan. It typically has come in sedan and hatchback styles, and in later years embraced technology integration — even though Ford isn't embracing Apple CarPlay Ultra. Often offered at an affordable price, some saw it as an excellent family car to get around town.

Ford customers are now left wondering what is next for the automaker. It has been turning its attention to electric vehicles (EV) with ambitious plans on building manufacturing plants. However, not all of Ford's EVs have lasted long on the market, and new developments have been experiencing delays. For now, Ford is left with a gap in its car lineup that nothing in the near future appears ready to fill.