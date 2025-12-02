Amazon Fire TV Stick Vs. Roku: Which Streaming Stick Is Best For You?

A streaming stick connects to your non-smart or even smart TV to provide access to all your favorite streaming apps through an intuitive interface. If you're considering one, you're probably deciding between two of the top players in the business: Amazon Fire TV Stick and Roku. Both offer plenty of options, from entry-level sticks with simple features to higher-end ones that support 4K streaming, and more. All of them are relatively affordable and easy to use.

So, which one do you choose? The decision about whether to get an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Roku streaming stick comes down to preference for the interface, core features, add-on options, and what matters most to you. Amazon Fire TV Sticks, for example, come with the handy Alexa Voice Remote and can be used to control compatible Alexa-enabled smart home devices. Roku streaming sticks, meanwhile, include the Roku Voice Remote and offer access to additional content such as original movies and shows through free Roku Channels. Arguably, the better option for most people will be a Roku streaming stick for many reasons.