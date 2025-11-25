A Hollywood Classic With A Perfect Score From Roger Ebert Is Finding New Fans On HBO Max
There's a lot you can find on HBO Max. Even with subscription costs rising back in October 2025, folks are turning to the streamer in droves to watch a certain Hollywood classic — as proven by the movie's recent domination of streaming charts. While there's a probable explanation for this, audiences have never needed much reason to return to the Land of Oz.
The Judy Garland classic "The Wizard of Oz" has entered the top of the charts on HBO Max, where it currently sits at #5 on HBO Max's top ten list in the U.S. (via FlixPatrol). Celebrated by critics like Roger Ebert, the original film actually did considerably poorly in theaters when originally released, barely recouping its massive production costs. Since then, its popularity has skyrocketed, thanks largely to TV airings and home media releases. Even the Las Vegas Sphere is showing a version that may blow some minds.
For those unfamiliar, "The Wizard of Oz" follows Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) as she is taken away by a tornado from her Kansas farm and lands in Oz. While here, she befriends three individuals and they journey together in hopes of meeting the Wizard (Frank Morgan) who will grant the wishes of Dorothy's friend and send her back home. Originally a book series by L. Frank Baum, "The Wizard of Oz" was directed by Victor Fleming and stars Jack Haley, Ray Bolger, and Frank Morgan alongside Garland.
There's a likely reason why The Wizard of Oz is trending
The original "The Wizard of Oz" hit U.S. theaters over 80 years ago in August 1939, so some may be surprised as to why it's dominating the streaming charts. However, given the recent release of "Wicked: For Good" on November 21, fans aren't just watching it because it's a beloved classic, but to celebrate its ongoing legacy.
Based on a Broadway musical (itself adapting the book by Gregory Maguire), "Wicked: For Good" includes many elements that connect to "The Wizard of Oz." A sequel to 2024's "Wicked," the new movie is crushing records, including being the biggest global and domestic opening for a movie based on a Broadway show. So far, the sequel has amassed $150 million in domestic sales and $226 million globally, as reported by Variety.
The original "Wizard of Oz" is famous for a number of reasons, from its iconic soundtrack to its implementation of color film. Famed critic Roger Ebert originally reviewed the movie back in 1996 and gave it a perfect four stars, stating, "'The Wizard of Oz' fills such a large space in our imagination. It somehow seems real and important in a way most movies don't." For those gearing up to see "Wicked: For Good," get in the mood by seeing the one that started it all on HBO Max. Just make sure you're not sharing your password.