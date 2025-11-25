A Hollywood Classic With A Perfect Score From Roger Ebert Is Finding New Fans On HBO Max

There's a lot you can find on HBO Max. Even with subscription costs rising back in October 2025, folks are turning to the streamer in droves to watch a certain Hollywood classic — as proven by the movie's recent domination of streaming charts. While there's a probable explanation for this, audiences have never needed much reason to return to the Land of Oz.

The Judy Garland classic "The Wizard of Oz" has entered the top of the charts on HBO Max, where it currently sits at #5 on HBO Max's top ten list in the U.S. (via FlixPatrol). Celebrated by critics like Roger Ebert, the original film actually did considerably poorly in theaters when originally released, barely recouping its massive production costs. Since then, its popularity has skyrocketed, thanks largely to TV airings and home media releases. Even the Las Vegas Sphere is showing a version that may blow some minds.

For those unfamiliar, "The Wizard of Oz" follows Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) as she is taken away by a tornado from her Kansas farm and lands in Oz. While here, she befriends three individuals and they journey together in hopes of meeting the Wizard (Frank Morgan) who will grant the wishes of Dorothy's friend and send her back home. Originally a book series by L. Frank Baum, "The Wizard of Oz" was directed by Victor Fleming and stars Jack Haley, Ray Bolger, and Frank Morgan alongside Garland.