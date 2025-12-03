Hyundai's EV Software Might Be Locking Owners Out Of Repairs

It's important to have the option to repair products you buy yourself and own. Dubbed "Right to Repair," this concept aims at fairer consumer or end-user practices both legally and socially. It also advocates for making repairs and parts both affordable and accessible to all, seeking to prevent interested parties from forms of price gouging.

Now, one Hyundai Ioniq 5 N owner (going by SoultronicPear on Reddit) has claimed that the manufacturer has blocked drivers from conducting routine brake work on their own. Through locked software, and the required use of proprietary and paid tools, the brake replacement process is stymied for would-be DIYers.

The problem cited by said owner is Hyundai's unique "J2534 Diagnostic Tool" software, which is Windows-based and requires a paid license to use, in addition to requiring a specialized adapter. In order to change out brake pads, the Ioniq's electronic parking brake must be disengaged and reset digitally using the software. Moreover, the J2534 adapter needed to reset the brake allegedly costs about $2,000 at the low end because it must be an officially approved model, limiting availability. When you do a quick search for these types of tools on Amazon, there are many that are cheaper. It's unclear if they'd work, but $200 to $250 is still a lot to pay to find out.

Of course, the icing on the cake is that Hyundai's licensed dealers may not even use the same software or technology to repair and diagnose vehicles — reports suggest they use an Android tablet-run package. The jury is out as to whether electric cars might be cheaper to repair in the long run, but does that even matter if manufacturers are locking down access?