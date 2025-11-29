Price Leak Suggests Samsung's Tri-Fold May Not Be As Expensive As Everyone Thought

We've been hearing a lot about Samsung's upcoming tri-folding device. While the exact details of the smartphone are still being kept tightly under wraps, and all rumored reveals have come and gone, it looks like the leaks are still dripping out. The latest is a price leak for the tri-folding device, which suggests Samsung's new foldable will actually be a bit cheaper than previously rumored. One thing that has always been a bit of an obstacle to overcome with Samsung's foldables is the price tag associated with the devices. Even Google's Pixel 10 Pro Fold runs more than $2,000 depending on the model.

Because of that, people expected Samsung's tri-fold to be substantially more expensive — after all, it has an entirely new display to account for. And while we've seen some previous price leaks, the latest leak from Naver suggests that the Galaxy tri-fold device will cost around $2,446 in its home market instead of the previously rumored $2,718. Of course, that isn't a huge price difference by any means, but even a few hundred dollars of savings could be the thing that helps entice more consumers to pick up the device when it finally makes its debut.