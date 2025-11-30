Amazon's Best Cyber Monday Android Phone Deals Are Live - Here's What's Worth Grabbing

Despite the Pixel 9 branding (which was Google's 2024 flagship), the Google Pixel 9a was actually released later, in April 2025. It was originally listed on Amazon at $499, but is now $349 — 30% off — for Cyber Monday. This midrange Android phone is powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor and 8GB of RAM and available in two internal storage capacity options: 128GB and 256GB.

Featured on the front of the phone is the 6.3-inch Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 cover glass. It delivers 1080x2424 resolution, 60 to 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR and 16 million colors. In the front, you get a 13MP camera, while the back of the phone sports a two-camera configuration. One is 48MP and designed for wide shooting, and the other one is 13MP for ultrawide angles. Both cameras come with Super Res Zoom of up to 8x. When it comes to video recording, the rear setup can record up to 4K@30 or 60fps and has up to five times digital zoom. The front camera can also do 4K video recordings, but only at 30fps.

Besides the Corning Gorilla cover glass, the Pixel 9a is built with other durable materials. Its chassis is IP68-rated, so it's resistant to dust and water immersions. Its frame is metal with a fingerprint-resistant coating, and you can get it in obsidian, porcelain, iris, or peony colors. On the battery side, a 5,100mAh battery powers the Pixel 9a. You can expect a runtime of about 30 hours, but this can be extended to 100 hours using the Extreme Battery Saver feature. As for the software, the Pixel 9a offers the latest Android 15 version and is supported for seven years.