Amazon's Best Cyber Monday Android Phone Deals Are Live - Here's What's Worth Grabbing
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
You know your Android phone is already in need of replacement when it takes forever to load apps, the battery no longer lasts as long as before, and even basic navigation feels sluggish. If you depend on your phone for work, personal tasks, and almost everything else, this slowdown can make it hard to go through your day and would drastically reduce your productivity.
The good news is that Cyber Monday is here, and you can finally upgrade to the latest Android phone models without breaking the bank. On Amazon, Cyber Monday runs from November 29 to December 1 and features thousands of hot offers. Don't worry, though — you won't have to manually browse through these numerous options because we've already curated a list for you. From flagship models to budget-friendly options, here are five of the best discounted 2025 phones from some of the major Android brands in Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale.
Google Pixel 9a is 30% off for Cyber Monday
Despite the Pixel 9 branding (which was Google's 2024 flagship), the Google Pixel 9a was actually released later, in April 2025. It was originally listed on Amazon at $499, but is now $349 — 30% off — for Cyber Monday. This midrange Android phone is powered by the Google Tensor G4 processor and 8GB of RAM and available in two internal storage capacity options: 128GB and 256GB.
Featured on the front of the phone is the 6.3-inch Actua display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 cover glass. It delivers 1080x2424 resolution, 60 to 120Hz refresh rate, and support for HDR and 16 million colors. In the front, you get a 13MP camera, while the back of the phone sports a two-camera configuration. One is 48MP and designed for wide shooting, and the other one is 13MP for ultrawide angles. Both cameras come with Super Res Zoom of up to 8x. When it comes to video recording, the rear setup can record up to 4K@30 or 60fps and has up to five times digital zoom. The front camera can also do 4K video recordings, but only at 30fps.
Besides the Corning Gorilla cover glass, the Pixel 9a is built with other durable materials. Its chassis is IP68-rated, so it's resistant to dust and water immersions. Its frame is metal with a fingerprint-resistant coating, and you can get it in obsidian, porcelain, iris, or peony colors. On the battery side, a 5,100mAh battery powers the Pixel 9a. You can expect a runtime of about 30 hours, but this can be extended to 100 hours using the Extreme Battery Saver feature. As for the software, the Pixel 9a offers the latest Android 15 version and is supported for seven years.
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB) is now only $1,019.99
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (512GB) is available for 28% off for Cyber Monday, dropping the price from $1,419.99 to $1,019.99. As Samsung's latest flagship model, the Galaxy S25 Ultra runs on the powerful octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite that can deliver fast performance and seamless gameplay. In fact, against the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it has 37% higher CPU performance, 30% boost in GPU speed, and 40% faster NPU. The chipset is paired with 12GB RAM for a smoother user experience and a choice between 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB internal storage to fit your different needs.
Like in most other flagship Android phones, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has a large 6.9-inch screen. It sports a Dynamic AMOLED 2X panel with 3120x1440 Quad HD+ resolution, 120Hz max refresh rate, and 16 million color support. If you're into mobile photography, you might be glad to know that the device has a total of five lenses. Its rear camera system is made up of a 200MP wide-angle sensor, a 50MP telephoto sensor, another 50MP but for ultra-wide shots, and a 10MP telephoto sensor. You also have a digital zoom of as much as 100x. For your selfies, you get a 12MP front camera, complete with auto focus.
To enjoy these features all day long, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is driven by a 5,000mAh battery. It's capable of running at most 31 hours of video playback. As for the build, the phone is weather-resistant to a certain extent. It has an IP68 rating, so it will still work even when exposed to dust and submerged in water. The screen and frame are just as durable with Corning Gorilla Armor 2 and strong titanium. Software-wise, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is preloaded with Android 15 and One UI 7.
OnePlus 13 is available for only $699.99 for Cyber Monday
The OnePlus 13 is a 2025 flagship phone originally priced at $899.99, but you can now get it for 22% off at $699.99 during Cyber Monday. Equipped with Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12GB or 16GB RAM, and 256GB or 512GB internal storage, the OnePlus 13 supports everyday tasks with ease. Its Snapdragon chipset combines the next-gen eight-core Oryon CPU and Adreno 830 GPU, offering 45% and 40% performance gains respectively over the previous generation. This translates to an enhanced gaming and entertainment experience and snappier overall usability.
You can enjoy all these capabilities on the DisplayMate A++ rated 2K ProXDR display. This screen comes with a 3168x1440 QHD+ resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals, on top of Dolby Vision and HDR 10+ support. With its Aqua Touch 2.0 feature, it's also designed to be responsive even when wet or while you're wearing gloves. The OnePlus 13's camera offers just as many features too. For starters, it includes a fifth-gen Hasselblad Camera packed with a 50MP triple lens setup — wide, ultra-wide, and three times triprism telephoto. When capturing video, the OnePlus 13 can take 4K Dolby Vision in both the rear and selfie cameras.
The phone's build itself is designed for the outdoors. It has a rating of IP69 and IP68, meaning it's dust-tight and protected from high-pressure water jets and 30-minute submersion in 1.5-meter water. It also features a Ceramic Guard cover glass to help the device withstand drops and scratches. The OnePlus 13's battery is powered by an ultra-slim lithium-silicon battery. But while slim, it's actually 6,000mAh big, enough to power through your whole day. On the software side, the phone runs on Android 15 version.
Samsung Galaxy A16 drops from $199.99 to $149.99
Available in the US since January 2025, the Samsung Galaxy A16 normally goes for $199.99 on Amazon but the 25% Cyber Monday discount reduces the price down to $149.99. This Samsung phone is one of the cheapest Android phones with 5G capability, perfect to use as a backup device or to gift to your kids. In terms of key specs, the Galaxy A16 is integrated with a 2.4GHz Exynos 1330 octa-core processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB internal storage. This is typically enough for everyday browsing, streaming, and messaging. If you need more storage, though, you can always insert up to a 1.5TB microSD card.
As a budget phone, the Galaxy A16 is obviously not as high-performing as the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra. But it still packs in some solid features. For one, it uses a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with 1080x2340 FHD+ resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 808 nits max brightness, and 16 million colors. This gives you that vivid imagery. Its camera is also pretty reliable for mobile photography. On the back, there are three lenses, including a 50MP sensor with auto focus, a 5MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro. It can record videos at 1920x1080 FHD resolution with 30fps. Meanwhile, the front camera has a 13MP sensor and an aperture of F2.0. The battery is similarly reliable. With 5,000mAh, it's tested to last up to 16 hours on Wi-Fi, up to 79 hours of audio playback, and up to 18 hours of video playback.
All this hardware is packaged in an IP54 enclosure, in colors blue black and light gray. This IP rating means the Galaxy A16 can tolerate minimal dust exposure and water splashes. For your convenience, the device supports Android 15 (launched with Android 14, though) and can be upgraded until six OS updates.
Motorola Moto G Power 2025 has a Cyber Monday deal at 37% off
The Motorola Moto G Power 2025 is a budget Android phone that Motorola released in February 2025. It previously cost $299.99 on Amazon, but with the 37% off Cyber Monday discount, you can get it for just $189.99. Built around the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, Moto G Power 2025 can handle most apps and services and connects to 5G. It comes with only 128GB on-board internal storage, but you can readily expand it with a microSD card as big as 1TB. Similarly, its built-in RAM of 8GB can be boosted to a maximum of 24GB using RAM Boost, a feature designed to convert storage into virtual RAM.
While budget-friendly, Moto G Power 2025 features a large 6.8-inch screen with 2388x1080 Full HD+ resolution and 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rates. This bright visual is then paired with crisp audio, thanks to its Dolby Atmos support. For photography, the Moto G Power has a selfie camera and two rear ones. The front camera uses a 16MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture. On the other hand, the main 50MP rear camera includes f/1.8 aperture and Quad Pixel technology, which makes low-light shots clearer. The secondary rear camera, an 8MP sensor, offers auto-focus and macro and ultra-wide angle shooting.
In terms of battery life, you can get over a day of use on the 5,000mAh battery. The battery, along with the phone's other hardware components, is protected by a fingerprint-resistant vegan leather body and a chassis rated at IP69, IP68, and MIL-STD 810H. That means it's fully dust-sealed and can survive water submersion, high-pressure water jets, and extreme environmental conditions. Out of the box, the Moto G Power 2025 ships with Android 15, so you have the latest software features.
How we picked these Android phones
To make the most out of your purchase, we only chose Android phones released this year from major and popular brands. This ensures you get only the latest software and the most reliable devices. We also looked at the Amazon star rating (should be at least a 4.2), and of course, the Cyber Monday discount (should be a minimum of 20% off).