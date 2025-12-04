5 Weird Gadgets You Can Plug Into Your MacBook's USB-C Port

Here's a useful but weird gadget that's a must-have for anyone who has lots of online meetings on their Mac. The MuteME physical mute button provides a quick and handy way of muting or unmuting yourself during calls on any video-conferencing software such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet. The advantage is that you don't have to frantically look around for the on-screen mic button when you need to say something. It's super easy to use, but you'll need to download the free software from MuteMe's website to get set up.

Another benefit is that it lights up when in use so that people around you like coworkers, housemates, or kids can visibly see when you're in a meeting. This limits interruptions and helps you focus on your work. We think it serves as a useful MacBook accessory for remote workers. It's priced at $29.99 and has an overall rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon. Many happy buyers have shared that it works great for meetings and serves as a helpful visual indicator of when your mic is muted or switched on.