5 Weird Gadgets You Can Plug Into Your MacBook's USB-C Port
The right USB-C accessories can really up the utility of your Mac and provide a touch of extra functionality to your workspace setup. While most of these gadgets are usually designed to work with traditional USB-A ports, in this article we've found some weird gadgets that can be plugged into the USB-C port on your MacBook. We've focused on unconventional things that you probably wouldn't ordinarily think of. That means we're going beyond the obvious essentials like USB-C hubs, card readers, or external drives. Instead, these tiny add-ons will make you wish you'd discovered them sooner. They'll add a little touch of fun and functionality to your workspace. We've tried to find gadgets that have plenty of good customer reviews and are reasonably priced for what they offer. We think our choices will appeal to almost any MacBook user, no matter what your lifestyle is. Check out the gadgets below and get more use out of the USB-C ports on your Mac.
MuteMe Mini USB C Physical Mute Button
Here's a useful but weird gadget that's a must-have for anyone who has lots of online meetings on their Mac. The MuteME physical mute button provides a quick and handy way of muting or unmuting yourself during calls on any video-conferencing software such as Zoom, Microsoft Teams, or Google Meet. The advantage is that you don't have to frantically look around for the on-screen mic button when you need to say something. It's super easy to use, but you'll need to download the free software from MuteMe's website to get set up.
Another benefit is that it lights up when in use so that people around you like coworkers, housemates, or kids can visibly see when you're in a meeting. This limits interruptions and helps you focus on your work. We think it serves as a useful MacBook accessory for remote workers. It's priced at $29.99 and has an overall rating of 4.3 stars on Amazon. Many happy buyers have shared that it works great for meetings and serves as a helpful visual indicator of when your mic is muted or switched on.
litogo USB-C Powered Fairy Lights
If you love fairy lights, whether for the aesthetics or for some festive ambience, these USB-C powered string lights can be plugged into your Mac to elevate the look of your workspace. You get a 2-pack for just $9.99, and they're available in cool white and warm color options to match your preference. Moreover, they come with some pretty cool features. For instance, they boast several light modes such as waves, sequences, slow flash, chasing/flashing, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on. You can also adjust the brightness and have the option to power them with batteries if you don't want to use USB-C. This makes them a nifty way to cozy up your home for fall and winter.
The lights are made with a durable copper wire, and each set includes three 33-foot (approximately 10 meters) strings of 100 waterproof LED bulbs. This length is enough to create a soothing atmosphere in any space whether it's your living room, a dining table, a workspace, or even outdoors. It's one of those inexpensive purchases that'll definitely come in handy at some point or the other.
AUDIOFINA USB-C Flash Drive Pen
Next up on the list is a weird gadget that's got some tricks up its sleeve and would make quite a unique gift. It's a USB-C flash drive hidden away inside a functioning ballpoint pen. It's perfect to store those important files you always want on hand! Traditional USB flash drives tend to be quite small and easily misplaced. This pen perfectly solves this problem and ensures you always have an external storage solution on hand when needed. You can get it in 3 storage capacities namely 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. The 64GB version is available for $22.99.
As for functionality, the manufacturer claims that the measured read speed of the memory stick is up to 130MB/s, and the write speed is up to 50Mb/s. Moreover, it's equipped with a Type-C to USB-A adapter, making it compatible with USB-A interfaces of traditional computers and other devices. The pen is made of a frosted metal material and anti-slip texture, which is comfortable and stable to hold. It also comes with a replaceable refill, so you can simply change the refill when it stops writing.
Perixx PERIPAD Numeric Keypad
The Perixx PERIPAD Wired Numeric Keypad is another unconventional gadget to try with your MacBook. At first glance it might seem pointless since your Mac already has a keyboard, but the appeal is that it extends your regular keyboard with a 19-key numeric pad, making it perfect for MacBooks that skip a dedicated number block. The keys use scissor switches, meaning a quieter and more laptop-style feel that doesn't clatter like a full-sized mechanical board. But the utility doesn't stop there because nestled into the side are two extra USB-A ports. So, plugging this little pad in gives you back two standard USB ports, which is awesome if your MacBook has limited port real estate.
While it might not be so useful to everyone, it can be quite a game-changer for people who do a lot of number-entry, working with spreadsheets, accounting, or data input. It's available for just $14.39 on Amazon and backed by over 2,000 user reviews giving it an overall rating of 4.4 stars.
AOZITA Mini USB Type C LED
Last up, we've got a mini USB-C RGB atmosphere light that can plug directly into your MacBook's USB-C port to lend a soft, colorful glow to your workspace. You can change between multiple colors, adjust the brightness, and create anything from a warm night-lamp effect to a neon pop of light. It's the kind of accessory that feels absolutely unnecessary yet immediately makes your setup feel more personal.
We appreciate the plug-and-play simplicity of this weird gadget. There's no app or configuration needed. You just plug it in and enjoy instant ambience. It starts with a red color and gradually changes color. Or, you can just tap the button to change the color manually. Moreover, it has a sensor that makes it turn off in a brightly lit environment and turn on when it gets dark. This makes it a cute keyboard light or a gentle night light with an aesthetic appeal. A two-pack is available for $10.99 and you can even use these in your car.
How we selected these products
For this list, we have selected products that are unconventional but also offer good value in some way or another. We have also looked at user reviews and only listed gadgets that have at least secured a rating of 4.3 stars or above on Amazon.