Humanoid AI Robot Retired After Working On Over 30,000 BMW X3 Cars

With many Americans now considering postponing their retirement because of a lack of accrued savings, inflation worries, and Social Security solvency concerns, that isn't stopping one generation of robots from beginning to hit retirement age. And while these humanoid robots probably won't be spending their twilight years in a retirement village down in Boca Raton, these machines have put in serious work and earned themselves a couple of injuries during their short work life.

Known as the Figure 02 (F.02) humanoid robot, these robots from Figure AI worked the factory line for car manufacturer BMW. Working out of BMW's plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina, the Figure 02 robots helped produce over 30,000 BMW X3 compact luxury crossover vehicles. The robots also helped load an impressive 90,000 metal parts during their time working at the plant.

The program ran for 11 months, during which the robot crew accrued over 1,250 hours of system runtime. As the robots adapted to their positions, their abilities improved, and by the 10th month of the program they were able to complete full 10-hour shifts on the factory floor. Acquired data also showed that the Figure 02 units also had an impressive 99% accuracy rate when loading sheet-metal parts.