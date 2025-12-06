Vizio TVs: Here's Who Makes Them And Where They're Manufactured

Founded in 2002 in California, Vizio has grown to become one of the major TV brands on the market in 2025. But what makes the company's smart TVs stand out from other household names like Samsung and LG are their price points. Once known as the king of cheap TVs, the company's primary strategy since its entry into the U.S. TV market in 2002 has been to offer TVs at a lower price than the competition. It paid off, as barely a decade after its founding, the company was already shipping more than a million units per quarter.

While it's currently competing with the likes of Hisense and TCL on lower-priced TVs, Vizio's strategy seemingly worked, with the company now ranked as one of the best TV brands by consumers in a 2025 study conducted by Lifestory Research. Even in 2025, Vizio's models are still recommended as some of the best cheap smart TVs by experts. But its pricing strategy hasn't been the company's only secret to success. Among other factors, Vizio has also optimized the manufacturing side of things to ensure it can offer its sets at competitive prices.

The secret? Handling design in-house and outsourcing manufacturing to third parties, according to Paul Gagnon, former director of North America TV research at NPD Group's Displaysearch, speaking to Fortune in 2012. That strategy wasn't mainstream at the time, said Gagnon, as companies typically handled everything from design to manufacturing and marketing. Accordingly, if Vizio doesn't manufacture its TVs but only outsources to original device manufacturers (ODMs), then who is responsible, and where are the sets made?