Is Ikea's Dirigera Smart Home Hub Worth It? Here's What Users Say
Ikea's Dirigera smart home hub looks to improve the way you use your Ikea products. Ikea has a large offering of smart home electronics, all able to be used independently. The Dirigera, though, functions as a hub to connect all the devices, allowing you to control them from one central location. This includes being able to set "scenes" — certain lighting colors and musical selections that will begin on your say-so, scheduled or on demand. You can control your gadgets across multiple rooms from Dirigera's app, allowing you to do things like turn off a particular light without leaving your desk.
Ikea's Dirigera is priced at $109 at the time of writing. You can pick it up at an Ikea store or have it delivered, depending on your location. User reviews regarding the product are mostly positive, with a score of 3.7 stars out of 5 registered as of December 2025. The design and simple setup are commonly praised, and customers find use cases involving a variety of products, like smart light and blind controls, as well as Google Home connections.
However, not all user reviews were glowing. Poor implementation and software bugs are common complaints. Users also have trouble with connecting to smart devices, or in staying connected. Though some buyers reported general connectivity issues, others found the Dirigera hub didn't connect to anything at all.
What users like about Ikea's Dirigera
The majority of reviews on Ikea's website for the Dirigera smart home hub are 4- and 5-star reviews. The ease of setup and maintenance of the product's functionalities were the focal points of most positive reviews.
Some of the positive reviews for the Dirigera say it is "super easy to set up," that the "setup [was] quick and easy and everything just worked," that they are "really happy with it," and that it is "a step up from the previous generation." Users mention that it is simple to integrate with Alexa and Google Home when called upon. One reviewer enjoys that it is backwards compatible with older products, and that is pairs with them very quickly. The fun of using Ikea's smart lights with the Dirigera is talked about frequently, with customers praising its ease of use and entertainment factor.
Users also like the Dirigera's compatibility with smart blinds, opening and closing them at their leisure. Overall, the Dirigera has a great deal of positive feedback. If you want to purchase one from Ikea, you can also check out the store's handy USB accessories to up your electronic gadget game even further.
What users don't like about Ikea's Dirigera
There are, however, some complaints about this smart home hub. Some common complaints center around the cost compared to what you get for $109 — especially since you have had to buy smart products to go along with it, and because the hub itself is more of a nice-to-have rather than a necessity. There were also frequent complaints that the Dirigera didn't work as the customer expected it to.
Some of the 2-star and 1-star reviews about the Dirigera state that "the iOS app gets disconnected from the hub every time the app is open," that they "have not been able to get this hub to pair with a single IKEA Smart product," and that the "Dirigera=worthless." Users that had owned the Dirigera's predecessor, the Trådfri Hub, expressed unhappiness with switching over to the new hub — and the difficulties that have come with it. Even the higher-starred reviews mention the cost being unexpectedly steep.
If you are considering buying Ikea's Dirigera smart home hub, one should note that there are more positive reviews than negative ones, reinforcing a purchase. If the complaints give you pause, however, there are other smart home gadgets that can enhance your house.