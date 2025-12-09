Is Ikea's Dirigera Smart Home Hub Worth It? Here's What Users Say

Ikea's Dirigera smart home hub looks to improve the way you use your Ikea products. Ikea has a large offering of smart home electronics, all able to be used independently. The Dirigera, though, functions as a hub to connect all the devices, allowing you to control them from one central location. This includes being able to set "scenes" — certain lighting colors and musical selections that will begin on your say-so, scheduled or on demand. You can control your gadgets across multiple rooms from Dirigera's app, allowing you to do things like turn off a particular light without leaving your desk.

Ikea's Dirigera is priced at $109 at the time of writing. You can pick it up at an Ikea store or have it delivered, depending on your location. User reviews regarding the product are mostly positive, with a score of 3.7 stars out of 5 registered as of December 2025. The design and simple setup are commonly praised, and customers find use cases involving a variety of products, like smart light and blind controls, as well as Google Home connections.

However, not all user reviews were glowing. Poor implementation and software bugs are common complaints. Users also have trouble with connecting to smart devices, or in staying connected. Though some buyers reported general connectivity issues, others found the Dirigera hub didn't connect to anything at all.