Ads have appeared in conversations and leaks about the ChatGPT experience for a while now, but the chatbot doesn't feature any form of advertising as of this writing. Even ChatGPT Free accounts can use the chatbot without having to deal with any sort of ads, though recent developments indicated the Free tier would eventually get advertising, just like other free AI products from the competition. That said, some people believe that ChatGPT already displays ads, complaining about the experience on social media. TechCrunch reports that Hyperbolic co-founder Yuchen Jin shared a screenshot on X which shows a chat with ChatGPT where the chatbot suggested the Peloton app to the user. It happened in a conversation that had nothing to do with fitness and exercising.

Wow, ChatGPT is already showing ads? I was just talking with it about Elon on Nikhil's podcast when out of nowhere it popped up an ad saying, "Find a fitness class, Connect Peloton." 🤯 Wild. At least match the ad to the topic next time! https://t.co/U4QMmiGbRn pic.twitter.com/s9uREIlB50 — Yuchen Jin (@Yuchenj_UW) December 1, 2025

"Wow, ChatGPT is already showing ads?" Jin asked, before explaining his experience. "I was just talking with it about Elon on Nikhil's podcast when out of nowhere it popped up an ad saying, 'Find a fitness class, Connect Peloton.' Wild. At least match the ad to the topic next time!" The post received over 480,000 views on X as of this writing. While the Peloton inclusion in the chat looks like an ad, as seen in the screenshot above, this isn't advertising. It's just a new ChatGPT experience where the AI will suggest apps available to users inside chats. That said, the Peloton choice doesn't make sense, given the topic.

OpenAI's ChatGPT data lead Daniel McAuley confirmed on X that these sightings are not ads. They don't feature a financial component. "It's only a suggestion to install Peloton's app. But the lack of relevancy makes it a bad/confusing experience. We're iterating on the suggestions and UX, trying to make sure they're awesome," he continued.