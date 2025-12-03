Spotify Wrapped 2025 Is Now Available: Here's How To Access It

A day after Apple released its 2025 Apple Music Replay, Spotify launched its long-awaited Spotify Wrapped 2025. According to the company, the feature is more dynamic and personalized than ever, as Spotify brings fresh ways to revisit the sounds, voices, and moments that defined 2025. "For 2025, the experience is more captivating, layered, and revealing than ever before. We're going bigger and bolder, bringing back a few Wrapped favorites, adding in stories that users have been asking for, and introducing interactive ways to connect with and share the sounds that made your year unmistakably yours," says the company.

Besides the minutes listened, top songs/artists/genres/podcasts and artist clips, Spotify is adding several other features, such as comparing your musical tastes to others' in your age group, top song quiz, top albums, fan leaderboard, listening archive with personalized snapshots of your most memorable streaming days, and your top artist sprint, revealing how your top five artists shifted in rankings month by month. Spotify has been on a roll this year, unveiling several new features, such as the ability to message and share music with your friends.