What Is 'Liquid Sapphire' Phone Screen Coating (And Should You Use It)?

To protect a phone's display, or the screen on many modern tech devices, people often install tempered glass screen protectors — or use cases with similar screen protectors built in. They work great, to an extent, but installing them can be a pain. They often bubble, and it's easy to trap debris inside like dust or dirt.

Enter "liquid glass" or "liquid sapphire," a hardened coating for your screen that protects against scratches, scuffs, and bumps, and even creates a water-repellent seal. This product shouldn't be confused with Apple's new Liquid Glass redesign for its iPhone software, as an aside.

Believe it or not, there are several options that use the liquid hardening material, including Peach's kits and Liquipel's glass screen protector kits. Many manufacturers claim to offer a 9H hardness level when the solution is cured, on the Mohs scale. These coatings are inexpensive and, at least in Liquipel's case, the kits come with a 12-month limited warranty covering up to $150 in the "rare event" screen damage occurs.

The liquid material, after being applied, spread, and allowed to cure, forms a nanocoating — a thin, lightweight, invisible or transparent coating which enhances the properties of the materials adhered to. According to manufacturers, unlike traditional screen protectors, liquid coatings aren't affected by bubbles, sticky glue residues, nor do they alter haptic feedback or cause negative display effects. They're also incredibly transparent, which means they can even reduce the visibility of blotches or fingerprints. The downside is they can be quite difficult to remove if there's a problem, or they crack.