How To Keep Your Steam Deck's Touch Screen Clean

The Steam Deck is a nifty little piece of tech that you can use to play games even when you're out and about. While it's feature-packed in itself, you can even add some Steam Deck mods and upgrades to improve its functionality further. But, like any electronic device, it's important to take care of and clean your Steam Deck from time to time to avoid letting oil and dirt build up. This is especially important with the Steam Deck's touch screen, which you'll likely be messing around with a bit as you interact with your library and games. Cleaning the screen is vital to avoid scratches, as well as to make interactions smoother. While it might be tempting to grab the Windex or your standard lens cleaner to clean the touch screen, this is something that has been universally argued against across multiple forums and sites.

Instead, Valve recommends using a simple setup to keep the Steam Deck's touch screen display clean. According to the official Steam Support Care and maintenance tips for the Steam Deck, Valve recommends that Steam Deck owners use a dry microfiber cloth to help clean the display. Additionally, if you do need to use some kind of liquid, Valve suggests using a little bit of isopropyl alcohol on the cloth and only then using it to rub the screen gently. Applying the alcohol directly to the screen can cause damage, which Valve says will not be covered by the handheld's warranty.