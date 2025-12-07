Why There's A Black Dot On Your iPhone's Screen (And How To Turn It Off)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping up with your phone's software updates is one of the best ways to ensure your device is operating at peak performance. Sometimes an update can introduce features and settings you've never seen before, just as those introduced on iPhones when iOS 18.4 hit the market earlier this year. In addition to the usual bug fixes and system improvements, the iOS build also introduced a new UI element: a black dot placed to the right of the Dynamic Island.

Believe it or not, the black dot is merely a cosmetic enhancement for two privacy indicators introduced with iOS 14, the orange and green dots. Green means that an iPhone app is using your camera, and orange means an app is using your phone's built-in microphone. For iOS 18.4, developers simply moved the indicators out of the Dynamic Island and added a black background to both, making them easier to see.

To get rid of the green or orange dots with a black background, all you need to do is close the app that's using your iPhone's camera or microphone. If you're not sure what software is causing these indicators to pop up, just pull down from the top-right of the screen to open Control Center. You should see usage information for active apps, including what software is using the camera or microphone.