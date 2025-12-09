Blinking Red Light On Your Hisense TV? Here's What It Means

Even though we ranked Hisense as one of the six most reliable smart TV brands out there, they can still encounter problems. If your Hisense TV has stopped displaying a picture or sound, that red blinking light more than likely means there's a hardware issue.

Before you go ripping apart your TV, however, we recommend a couple of troubleshooting tips first. Start by checking all of the connections leading into and out of your Hisense TV. If you see any bends or breaks in an HDMI cable or another AV wire, this could be the culprit. If everything seems okay, you may want to try soft resetting your TV. To do this, unplug all connections from the TV — including the power — then press and hold the TV's power button (not the one on the remote control) for about 60 seconds. Then, wait about 10 to 15 minutes before plugging the TV back in. This allows the set to dispel any remaining charge. Reconnect everything, then plug your TV back in and power it back on.

If you're still experiencing blink codes and issues after a soft reboot, your next best move is to contact Hisense. If your TV is still under its manufacturer's warranty, you may be eligible for a repair or even a full replacement.