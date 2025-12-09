Are Wireless TVs Actually Worth It?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

TV manufacturers typically announce new models at the start of each year with improvements to make watching content better. Whether it's a small improvement in contrast, color gamut, or brightness, it all adds up to a better experience when watching sports, movies, and TV shows. But one of the most interesting developments we've had in the TV space is the concept of a wireless TV. It started in 2023 when a company called Displace TV demoed a prototype of a truly wireless TV that can attach to a wall with no mount at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) held in Las Vegas.

But Displace TV wasn't the only company to showcase a wireless TV. South Korean tech giant LG also showed a new version of its 97-inch Signature OLED TV series that is wireless, aside from the power cable. Everything else is beamed to the TV from the Zero Connect Box, a wireless transmitter box. Both companies kept on developing and unveiled new iterations of their wireless TVs two years later, at CES 2025.

But wireless TVs aren't cheap. Displace TV's small-sized 27-inch model is priced at $2,499, while its 55-inch variant goes for $3,499 for the Displace Basic and $5,999 for the Pro. On the other hand, LG's 77-inch OLED M3 wireless TV has an MSRP of $4,999. There's a lot you should know before buying a new TV from Amazon, but if you can find cheap TVs on Amazon for $400 or less, is it worth it? Or should you be saving up some more and splurging on a wireless TV instead? In a nutshell, it depends.