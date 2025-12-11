Connect Your Phone To Your TV With This $17 HDMI Adapter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Modern smartphones have USB-C ports that not only support charging, but can also be used for storage solutions like a USB flash drive. Another significant feature available via the all-important USB-C port on several Android phones and iPhones is support for video output, which can be used to connect your phone to your TV, and mirror the screen. However, to enjoy this feature, you'll need a USB-C to HDMI adapter, like the Anker 310, as most TVs feature an HDMI port for video input.

The Anker adapter is priced at only $17 and widely liked by Amazon shoppers, who have given it an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 35,500 reviews. You can use it to watch video from your phone, including content from streaming services, as well as play games on the TV's larger screen. This ability to send streaming media from your phone to your TV may come in handy since Netflix has made it almost impossible to cast content from smartphones.