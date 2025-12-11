Connect Your Phone To Your TV With This $17 HDMI Adapter
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Modern smartphones have USB-C ports that not only support charging, but can also be used for storage solutions like a USB flash drive. Another significant feature available via the all-important USB-C port on several Android phones and iPhones is support for video output, which can be used to connect your phone to your TV, and mirror the screen. However, to enjoy this feature, you'll need a USB-C to HDMI adapter, like the Anker 310, as most TVs feature an HDMI port for video input.
The Anker adapter is priced at only $17 and widely liked by Amazon shoppers, who have given it an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 from over 35,500 reviews. You can use it to watch video from your phone, including content from streaming services, as well as play games on the TV's larger screen. This ability to send streaming media from your phone to your TV may come in handy since Netflix has made it almost impossible to cast content from smartphones.
A wired video path from your phone to your TV
The Anker 310 USB-C to HDMI adapter is a plug-and-play gadget that connects between the USB-C port on your smartphone and the HDMI port on your TV. For it to work seamlessly, you need to ensure that your phone's USB-C port supports DisplayPort (DP) Alt Mode, which is typically available on flagship and high-end devices, but not necessarily on mid-range and budget phones.
You can check your owner's manual or contact the device manufacturer to confirm support for DP Alt Mode. Anker's device streams up to 4K resolution and can be used with other USB-C devices that support DP Alt Mode, including tablets and laptops. For the best experience, use a high-quality HDMI cable with the adapter, preferably one that meets HDMI 2.0 or HDMI 2.1 specifications. Amazon shoppers confirm that the Anker adapter worked seamlessly with iPhones, several Samsung smartphones, and Google Pixel devices.
The only major complaints are around its incompatibility with certain smartphone models, which may be due to a lack of DP Alt Mode support. While you can use wireless solutions, like Apple AirPlay or Google Cast, to fulfill some of your screen mirroring needs, a wired connection to your TV will always be more reliable and have less latency.