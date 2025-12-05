Apple's Next CEO Could Be A Former Employee, Report Suggests

Who will succeed Tim Cook as the next CEO? Amid conflicting reports saying Cook could step down as soon as next year or that he has no plans to step away from one of the most valuable companies in the world, a story by The Information suggests that besides Apple's head of hardware engineering John Ternus, Apple might be considering an outsider to be its next CEO. One possibility, according to sources familiar with the matter, could be Apple's former hardware executive Tony Fadell, who co-created the iPod.

The publication says Fadell, who is 56, told associates that he would be open to replacing Cook as CEO, and some former Apple executives believe he could help shake up the company as a brash leader. That said, the report also suggests that other people inside Apple might find Fadell to be an unlikely candidate, since he was a "polarizing figure" during his years at the company. He departed the company in late 2008.