Apple's Next CEO Could Be A Former Employee, Report Suggests
Who will succeed Tim Cook as the next CEO? Amid conflicting reports saying Cook could step down as soon as next year or that he has no plans to step away from one of the most valuable companies in the world, a story by The Information suggests that besides Apple's head of hardware engineering John Ternus, Apple might be considering an outsider to be its next CEO. One possibility, according to sources familiar with the matter, could be Apple's former hardware executive Tony Fadell, who co-created the iPod.
The publication says Fadell, who is 56, told associates that he would be open to replacing Cook as CEO, and some former Apple executives believe he could help shake up the company as a brash leader. That said, the report also suggests that other people inside Apple might find Fadell to be an unlikely candidate, since he was a "polarizing figure" during his years at the company. He departed the company in late 2008.
Tim Cook might leave Apple soon
While Bloomberg's Mark Gurman says Cook's departure isn't coming any time soon, The Information reports that Apple's current CEO has made important changes in his personal life. These changes could be seen as hints that his days as CEO are in fact numbered.
For example, he apparently no longer routinely leaves the house at 4 a.m. to go to gym. He also purchased a luxury home outside Palm Springs, California, while he used to be noticeably more frugal by renting a home in Silicon Valley. Furthermore, individuals close to Cook have apparently noticed a slight tremor in his hands, which was also visible during his recent visit to the White House.
With key Apple executives leaving the company in droves throughout 2025 and 2026 — including VP of Environmental, Policy, and Social Initiatives Lisa Jackson and general counsel Kate Adams – speculation about Tim Cook potentially being next has spiked. Besides that, analysts told The Information that Cook "hasn't moved fast enough" when it comes to confronting the growing challenge of AI, and that new leadership could benefit Apple.