Avalanche Of Apple Departures Continues With Two More Executives

Apple on Thursday announced the impending departure of two longtime executives, Lisa Jackson and Kate Adams. Jackson is currently the company's VP of Environmental, Policy, and Social Initiatives. Jackson originally joined Apple in May of 2013 and, in recent years, has become something of a familiar face in Apple's self-produced videos where it details its various environmental achievements. Kate Adams, meanwhile, has been Apple's general counsel since 2017 and is planning to leave in March of next year. She will be replaced by Jennifer Newstead.

"Kate has been an integral part of the company for the better part of a decade, having provided critical advice while always advocating on behalf of our customers' right to privacy and protecting Apple's right to innovate," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a press release. With respect to Jackson, Cook touted that Apple, under her environmental stewardship, managed to reduce its "global greenhouse emissions by more than 60% compared to 2015 levels."

It's worth noting that both Jackson and Adams are retiring and aren't being pushed out or leaving for jobs at other companies. This is a point worth emphasizing, because Apple over the past few months has seen several significant corporate shakeups. The most prominent development was yesterday's news that Apple design executive Alan Dye is leaving the company for Meta in 2026. Apple is a company that prides itself on best-in-class design, and losing its top user interface designer represents a monumental change.

All that said, news of Apple losing its environmental head and top lawyer wouldn't ordinarily be noteworthy in and of itself. But given the larger context of Apple executives and several top engineers leaving over the past few months, the high level takeaway is that Apple is in the midst of a significant leadership transition at a scale we haven't seen in quite some time.