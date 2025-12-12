Cheap Chromebooks Are Great, But The Smart Money Buys A Different Computer
Chromebooks are solid computers. In fact, there are a variety of Chromebooks that users say are worth the money. As a result, if you're looking to buy a laptop for basic work or studying, a Chromebook can be enough. Even better, most of them sell for under $1,000 and offer just enough features to get work done.
The low prices alone can make Chromebooks tempting for anyone looking to buy a new laptop on a tight budget. But don't make the mistake of buying one. While they may seem to have almost everything you need when buying a new laptop, and are generally cheaper, easier to use, and lightweight, Chromebooks aren't without compromise.
Unlike a traditional Windows laptop, there are several pitfalls to using Chromebooks that you shouldn't overlook. Before you spend your hard-earned cash on a Chromebook, make sure you understand what you'll be missing out on — and that better options exist.
The cons of buying a Chromebook
One of the main disadvantages of buying a Chromebook is app support. Chromebooks run Google's ChromeOS, so they don't have native support for Windows and macOS software, some of which are essential for school and some lines of work. A good example is Microsoft 365, which doesn't have dedicated apps for ChromeOS. This forces you to use the browser or install progressive web apps (PWA), which may lack the features of standalone desktop apps. Unless your favorite app has an Android version or can be used on the web, a Chromebook may not be for you. Even if there is an Android app, not all apps in the Google Play Store support Chromebooks, or even have the same capabilities as a full-fledged desktop app.
Part of the reason Chromebooks are so cheap is that they use less powerful processors and often rely on the cloud for running apps. For games, you either have to settle for Android ones or install gaming apps such as Nvidia's GeForce Now and Xbox Cloud Gaming to play.
Another catch with Chromebooks is repairability. Chromebooks just aren't as easy to repair as other laptops. A 2024 U.S. Public Interest Research Group (PIRG) report found that Chromebooks are, on average, "less repairable than other laptops." Furthermore, another 2023 report from PIRG found that "Chromebooks aren't designed to last," with an average lifespan of four years.
What you should buy instead of a Chromebook
Even if you're working on a tight budget, Chromebooks are, fortunately, not your only option. Instead of getting a cheap Chromebook, your money will be better spent on a budget Windows or macOS laptop. And there are surprisingly many options to choose from. You need to know where to look and time your purchase to snag a good deal. With a Windows or macOS laptop, you get better software compatibility as many apps support both operating systems.
For instance, software development tools like Visual Studio Code and JetBrains' development tools support Windows and macOS. As such, you aren't limited to using cloud development tools alone — you get to pick what works best for you. Another good example is Adobe's Creative Cloud apps, which only support Windows and macOS. Although some of Adobe's apps have web versions, you're better off picking a Windows or macOS laptop if you need to run the desktop apps.
But it isn't just about app availability — Windows and macOS laptops also offer enough power to run software locally. If you think budget is the limitation, it isn't. You can easily find budget Windows laptops with a retail price under $1,000, selling at huge discounts. And if you're willing to consider second-hand devices, there are many cheap used MacBooks and Windows laptops available that offer better performance.