Cheap Chromebooks Are Great, But The Smart Money Buys A Different Computer

Chromebooks are solid computers. In fact, there are a variety of Chromebooks that users say are worth the money. As a result, if you're looking to buy a laptop for basic work or studying, a Chromebook can be enough. Even better, most of them sell for under $1,000 and offer just enough features to get work done.

The low prices alone can make Chromebooks tempting for anyone looking to buy a new laptop on a tight budget. But don't make the mistake of buying one. While they may seem to have almost everything you need when buying a new laptop, and are generally cheaper, easier to use, and lightweight, Chromebooks aren't without compromise.

Unlike a traditional Windows laptop, there are several pitfalls to using Chromebooks that you shouldn't overlook. Before you spend your hard-earned cash on a Chromebook, make sure you understand what you'll be missing out on — and that better options exist.