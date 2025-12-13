Use Windows 3.1 Straight From Your Browser To Boot Up Pure Nostalgia

Let's go back in time to an era of personal computing, where dial-up internet was cutting-edge and desktop monitors were enormous. Specifically, let's jump to April 6, 1992, the day Microsoft released Windows 3.1 — a game-changing update that brought a complete graphical interface to the popular operating system. Gone were the days of the DOS command line interface, as users were enveloped in a new world of multimedia extensions and a bump-up in modem speed.

While Windows 3.1 has long since faded into computing history, developer Jeff Parsons found a way to bring it back to life. Using his PCjs Machines emulator, he managed to get a fully functional copy of Windows 3.1 running directly inside a web browser. The emulator uses an IBM PC AT configuration running at 8 megahertz, equipped with 2 megabytes of RAM and IBM VGA graphics, all powered by PC DOS 3.30 as its underlying operating system.

It replicates the original Windows 3.10 setup by loading from seven 1.2-megabyte distribution diskettes, which Parsons preserved with complete directory listings, letting the environment behave much like it did on early '90s hardware. Parsons also posted the Windows 3.1 setup and emulator files on his GitHub page, so anyone curious can take a closer look.

And if you want to follow up your 3.1 emulation with even more PC nostalgia, these five 1990s websites are still alive and waiting for you to explore. Here's to CERN for teaching us all about the World Wide Web.