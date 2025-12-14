Why There's A Key Icon On Your Android Phone's Screen (And How To Turn It Off)

Your Android phone's status bar tells you a lot about what's currently happening on your device. It's where you look to find out what time it is, how long until you need to recharge, and whether or not you're connected to Wi-Fi. Besides these routine status bar icons, you might also notice others that appear from time to time. For instance, there's an N icon on your Android screen when you're using the built-in NFC function, and a rectangle with Wi-Fi icon during screen casting sessions. Another status bar icon you might encounter is one shaped like a key.

The key icon on your Android screen means you're connected to a VPN service. VPN — which stands for Virtual Private Network — is a secure connection that safeguards you against online tracking and allows you to access region-restricted websites. This is made possible by masking your real IP address and using the VPN server's IP address. Every time you turn on the VPN service on your Android phone, a key icon will appear in your status bar. But you can disable it just as easily.