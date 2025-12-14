Can You Use A Roku Without Internet?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Using a Roku streaming device to watch movies and TV shows doesn't require much more than an internet connection. You won't need to pay for cable, and you won't be charged for having a Roku account. But does this mean that when your Wi-Fi network is down, your Roku device is completely useless?

Similar to a smart TV without internet, a Roku device will literally work when it's not connected to your Wi-Fi. That said, you'll be pretty limited in what you can actually do without web access. None of your Roku's streaming apps (e.g., Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, etc.) will actually function, and even the clock in the top-right corner of Roku OS won't display. However, not all Roku users will be totally out of luck.

If you happen to own the Roku Ultra, Roku Streambar SE, or any older Roku device with a USB input, you should still be able to use the Roku Media Player app to watch, view, or listen to files you have loaded on a USB flash drive or other type of external storage.

The latest version of the Roku Ultra has a USB 3.0 connection and supports numerous video, audio, and image formats, including MKV, MP4, MOV, FLAC, AAC, JPG, and PNG. The Roku Streambar SE offers similar file support but uses a USB 2.0 connection.