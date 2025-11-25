Can You Use A Smart TV Without Internet?

Smart TVs serve as terrific gateways into the world of streaming entertainment. Once connected to the internet, you'll be able to use apps like Netflix, Disney+, and other popular platforms to indulge in your favorite movies and shows. But considering most TVs have web-connected capabilities these days, you may have wondered if it's even possible to use a smart TV without an internet connection.

Yes, you most certainly can. Smart TVs only require the internet to power specific parts of your TV-watching experience, which pretty much boils down to apps, voice assistants, and software updates. Everything else, from switching inputs to watching cable or a live broadcast with an HD antenna (we recommend these five indoor models on Amazon), works the same as it did on older non-smart models. You can even play media from USB drives or Blu-ray players without ever connecting to Wi-Fi.

Other devices replicate many of the smart features a TV provides, such as web-connected set-top boxes like Amazon Fire TV Stick, Roku Streaming Stick, game consoles with built-in apps, and smart speakers. This means you can still enjoy a smart TV experience even without directly connecting your TV to the internet.