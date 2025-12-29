Samsung Phone Owners Can Use This Secret Setting For Faster Internet On Android

Intelligent Wi-Fi on your Samsung phone is a suite of advanced Wi-Fi settings that are powered by AI. These settings are designed to help your device stay connected to the internet in the best way possible. But among the host of settings surrounding Intelligent Wi-Fi, you'll want to look at two particular options if you want to get faster internet access on your Android phone.

One is Switch to mobile data, which you can find in your Settings app under Connections. Just click on Wi-Fi, select the three dots at the top, and go to Intelligent Wi-Fi. This detects when you're connected to a slow or unstable Wi-Fi network, and automatically switches over to mobile data. This way, your internet stays up and running. Once your Wi-Fi connection stabilizes and achieves the desired speed again, you'll switch back from mobile data to a Wi-Fi connection.

The second setting to consider is Switch to better Wi-Fi networks, also on the same page as Switch to mobile data. Say you're within range of two different Wi-Fi networks that are either open to the public or that you've connected to before (so you already have passwords stored). If your device detects that the other network is faster than your current connection, it will switch to the faster network when you turn off your screen. It won't, however, connect to password-protected Wi-Fi networks that are not saved to your device. Additionally, Connectivity Labs inside Intelligent Wi-Fi is similar to Developer Options, allowing you to adjust advanced Wi-Fi settings that can improve speed.