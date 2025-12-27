You Can Move Apps And Channels On Your Roku Home Screen - Here's How

Roku streaming devices and smart TVs are a budget-friendly option for accessing popular entertainment apps like Netflix, Disney+, and HBO Max. The Roku TV software is also easy to use and updated frequently, as new features are added alongside security patches and other optimizations.

One of the core parts of the Roku TV interface is the Home Screen: This is where all of your downloaded Roku apps are displayed, as well as any Roku shortcuts you've created for functions like powering off your TV or selecting a particular HDMI input. Whenever you add a new app or shortcut to Roku TV, it's automatically positioned at the bottom-right of the home dashboard. But for many users with a penchant for organization, not having your apps alphabetized is a major annoyance. Fortunately, moving these UI tiles is far less complicated than accessing your Roku's secret menus.

All you have to do is highlight the tile you want to move on your Roku's Home Screen. Then, press the star button on your Roku remote to pull up the options menu. Use the directional pad to select the Move app option, then use the remote to position the tile in its new location. When you're done, press OK. That's all there is to it.