You Can Turn Your Raspberry Pi Into A TV - Here's How

If you regret throwing away your old CRT TV, TVArgenta looks and works much like the one you remember, albeit at a much smaller scale. You turn it on and use the knob to change channels. However, the tech used to make this possible is far from what CRT TVs used. For this project, Sappia used the following components:

Raspberry Pi 4

4.3-inch display

Rotary encoder

Small audio amp and speaker

Custom 3D-printed enclosure

Power supply, SD card, and mounting hardware

For a full list of components needed, as well as the 3D files to print the enclosure on your 3D printer, you can check out the project on Maker World. You can also visit the TVArgenta project on GitHub to download the files needed for the Raspberry Pi.

After setting up TVArgenta on your Raspberry Pi and mounting the display and other components within the enclosure, you can use the web UI to manage content. Because TVArgenta runs completely offline, you'll need to use the web UI to upload content. You can also tag content and create specific channels that group content, which makes turning the knob on the TV feel like the real thing. Changing the channel also introduces a bit of static and noise to sell the effect. If you wish, you can set up channel intros that play every time you change into a specific channel. Once you set everything up to your liking, you'll hardly have to tinker with it, unless you want to add more content or create new channels.