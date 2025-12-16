This One HDMI Setting Could Ruin Your Smart TV Experience

While HDMI-CEC can be incredibly convenient for those who use a large number of devices, that convenience hinges on all of the devices working in perfect concert. Unfortunately, whether or not different devices from different manufacturers will cooperate tends to be a bit of a toss-up. If your devices won't connect properly, it can lead to a variety of problems when using your smart TV.

If there's an issue with device compatibility or your physical connections, your entertainment setup could experience several problems. For example, there is a category of issues collectively known as High-bandwidth Digital Content Protection Lockup, or HDCP Lockup for short. HDCP is meant to ensure HDMI connections aren't used for illegal video-copying purposes, and all connected devices must support it. If one of your devices doesn't, the audio or video on your TV could be completely cut off until you disconnect it.

Similar problems can occur if your devices have outdated firmware, a loose or faulty HDMI connection, or simply don't support HDMI-CEC connections. It's not always immediately clear which device is causing the problem, so this can result in lengthy, frustrating troubleshooting. All to say that while this HDMI setting can be convenient when it works, if it's not working with your TV, just turn it off.